Susan Asla
November 16, 1959 - April 15, 2020
Time to Celebrate the Amazing Life of Susan (Quinn) Asla
When: Sunday, June 27th
Where: Bend Golf and Country Club
61045 Country Club Dr, Bend Oregon 97702
Time: 12 noon - 2pm (lunch will be provided)
Please join our family as we celebrate all the different way’s Susan had such an impact/influence on our lives.
This will be a celebration of all those times.
Please share and reach out to all so that we do not miss inviting anyone.
We have plenty of space inside and outside to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Please come and share your experiences and interactions with our wonderful Susan.