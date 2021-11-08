Sue Ann Sessler

Sue was born to Milton and Cleo Sessler and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She married her high school sweetheart, Troy Smith, and had two daughters. In early 1960, they moved to California to pursue their dreams.
Sue was a devoted mother and loved family. When she was not overseeing the home front, she would volunteer her time. She was president of Mills Hospital, Candy Stripers (San Mateo, CA), President of Children’s Home Society (Palo Alto, CA), President of Assistance League in Eugene, Oregon and ran their School Bell Program. Other volunteer activities included the Episcopalian Church and the Republican Party.
When Sue was not volunteering, she would be in the sun. Whether it would be by the pool or at Lake Tahoe, she was a sun worshiper. Her leisure time included trips to Catalina Island, Palm Springs, Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, and the Hawaiian Islands. Sue also played bridge with several weekly groups in California and Oregon.
She enjoyed the finer things in life and worked hard to have them. She was a very strong character woman. Sue (Mom) will be missed and not forgotten. Sue’s health began to decline in April 2020. She passed away in Bend on October 17th at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Cleo Sessler. She is survived by her daughters, Paula and Katherine, granddaughter Jenifer, great-grandson Avery, brother Ray, sister-in-law Bonnie, nephew Matthew, and godson Travis Jones.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Sue Sessler to Partners in Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court Bend, OR 97701.