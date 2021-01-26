An obituary is a notice in a newspaper of a death and funeral arrangements, but it can be much more. It can be a factual record of what a person did during their life. It can include a record of the deceased's extended family, past and present. At its best, an obituary tells a compelling story about a life.
Essential Information
● Full legal name, and nickname (if commonly used)
● Age at death
● City and state of residence at death
● Date and place of death
● Date and place of birth
● Parents' names
● Education and degrees awarded (schools, college, university, other)
● Military service, branch of service, war or conflict, where stationed
● Occupation(s)
● Places of residence
● Marriage(s): spouse's name, date and place of marriage
● Survived by (and their places of residence):
- Spouse
- Children (in order of date of birth, and their spouses)
- Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren (names or number of each)
- Parents
- Grandparents
- Siblings (in order of date of birth)
● Predeceased by:
- Spouse
- Children (in order of date of birth)
- Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren (names or number of each)
- Parents
- Grandparents
- Siblings (in order of date of birth)
● Time, date and place of memorial service, funeral, visitation, vigil, prayer service, wake, celebration of life or other event (if the public is invited)
● Name and location (city and state) of funeral home
● Cause of death
● Other survivors, such as aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, close friends
● Pets
● Organizations, clubs, favorite charities
● Religious affiliations
● Awards, honors
● Hobbies, passions
● Ancestry and family lore
● Unusual or interesting personality traits, attributes or experiences
● Favorite saying, poem, quote
● Thank you to individuals or organizations
● Memorial contribution suggestions (with addresses)