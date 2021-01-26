An​ ​obituary​ ​is​ ​a​ ​notice​ ​in​ ​a​ ​newspaper​ ​of​ ​a​ ​death​ ​and​ ​funeral​ ​arrangements,​ ​but​ ​it​ ​can be​ ​much​ ​more.​ ​It​ ​can​ ​be​ ​a​ ​factual​ ​record​ ​of​ ​what​ ​a​ ​person​ ​did​ ​during​ ​their​ ​life.​ ​It​ ​can include​ ​a​ ​record​ ​of​ ​the​ ​deceased's​ ​extended​ ​family,​ ​past​ ​and​ ​present.​ ​At​ ​its​ ​best,​ ​an obituary​ ​tells​ ​a​ ​compelling​ ​story​ ​about​ ​a​ ​life.

Essential​ ​Information

● Full​ ​legal​ ​name,​ ​and​ ​nickname​ ​(if​ ​commonly​ ​used)

● Age​ ​at​ ​death

● City​ ​and​ ​state​ ​of​ ​residence​ ​at​ ​death

● Date​ ​and​ ​place​ ​of​ ​death

● Date​ ​and​ ​place​ ​of​ ​birth

● Parents'​ ​names

● Education​ ​and​ ​degrees​ ​awarded​ ​(schools,​ ​college,​ ​university,​ ​other)

● Military​ ​service,​ ​branch​ ​of​ ​service,​ ​war​ ​or​ ​conflict,​ ​where​ ​stationed

● Occupation(s)

● Places​ ​of​ ​residence

● Marriage(s):​ ​spouse's​ ​name,​ ​date​ ​and​ ​place​ ​of​ ​marriage

● Survived​ ​by​ ​(and​ ​their​ ​places​ ​of​ ​residence):

  • Spouse
  • Children​ ​(in​ ​order​ ​of​ ​date​ ​of​ ​birth,​ ​and​ ​their​ ​spouses)
  • Grandchildren,​ ​great-grandchildren,​ ​great-great-grandchildren​ ​(names​ ​or​ ​number of​ ​each)
  • Parents
  • Grandparents
  • Siblings​ ​(in​ ​order​ ​of​ ​date​ ​of​ ​birth)

● Predeceased​ ​by:

  • Spouse
  • Children​ ​(in​ ​order​ ​of​ ​date​ ​of​ ​birth)
  • Grandchildren,​ ​great-grandchildren,​ ​great-great-grandchildren​ ​(names​ ​or​ ​number of​ ​each)
  • Parents
  • Grandparents
  • Siblings​ ​(in​ ​order​ ​of​ ​date​ ​of​ ​birth)

● Time,​ ​date​ ​and​ ​place​ ​of​ ​memorial​ ​service,​ ​funeral,​ ​visitation,​ ​vigil,​ ​prayer​ ​service, wake,​ ​celebration​ ​of​ ​life​ ​or​ ​other​ event​ ​(if​ ​the​ ​public​ ​is​ ​invited)

● Name​ ​and​ ​location​ ​(city​ ​and​ ​state)​ ​of​ ​funeral​ ​home

● Cause​ ​of​ ​death

● Other​ ​survivors,​ ​such​ ​as​ ​aunts,​ ​uncles,​ ​nephews,​ ​nieces,​ ​cousins,​ ​in-laws,​ ​close friends

● Pets

● Organizations,​ ​clubs,​ ​favorite​ ​charities

● Religious​ ​affiliations

● Awards,​ ​honors

● Hobbies,​ ​passions

● Ancestry​ ​and​ ​family​ ​lore

● Unusual​ ​or​ ​interesting​ ​personality​ ​traits,​ ​attributes​ ​or​ ​experiences

● Favorite​ ​saying,​ ​poem,​ ​quote

● Thank​ ​you​ ​to​ ​individuals​ ​or​ ​organizations

● Memorial​ ​contribution​ ​suggestions​ ​(with​ ​addresses)