Stuart Walter Karpstein
Dec. 6, 1946 - June 4, 2020
Stuart Walter Karpstein passed away June 4, 2020, at the age of 73, surrounded by family and friends. Stuart was born in Portland, Oregon to Fred Karpstein and Joyce (Thomson) Brock. The family moved to Central Oregon in 1952. He graduated from Bend High School in 1965.
Stuart joined the Navy in 1966, and was honorably discharged in 1969. He served three tours in Vietnam. Stuart returned to Bend and married Karen Smith on May 2, 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they had three sons.
Stuart worked at Holly’s Shoes, Beaver State Hearing and Iron Horse Parts and Sales. He was a commander in the VFW. Stuart enjoyed hunting, fishing and teaching his grandchildren to drive. Stuart was the defensive player of the year in 1964 for Bend High School. He attended numerous football, basketball and baseball games throughout the years watching his sons and grandchildren. He also volunteered at the Giving Plate.
Stuart’s survivors include is wife, Karen, sons, Kevin (Michelle), Casey (Jamie), twin brother, Steve and sisters, Gretchen Tregaskis, Kathy Arnold and Lisa Gallagher. His six grandchildren are Rylee, Kyler, Kaleb, Trenton, Carson and Katie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Stuart was predeceased by his son, Matthew Karpstein and his parents.
Memorial contributions in Stuart’s name may be made to Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt, Bend, OR 97701.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Baird Funeral Home of Bend is in charge of the arrangements, 541-382-0903. www.bairdmortuaries.com