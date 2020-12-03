Stuart Dean Katter
1959 - 2020
Stuart Dean Katt er, a certified public accountant and lifelong resident of Bend, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020 at the age of 61 in Bend. Stuart is survived by his four children; Brandon, Briana, Austin, and Bennett Katt er, two brothers; Mark and Scott Katt er, and sister; Debra Katter.
Stuart was born in Bend on March 3, 1959 to Betty Lou Borchers and Lyle William Katter. His father ran a logging business, called Katter Logging Co., which Stuart was involved with for several years. He looked up to and admired his father, as well as the work his father did. Those fond memories remained with Stuart throughout his entire life. Stuart att ended Bend Senior High School and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1981 with a degree in Accounting. He was employed as a public accountant for ten years before partnering with his lifelong friend Douglas Kerkoch in 1992. Together they created a successful public accounting firm. Stuart was well known by many in the Central Oregon community.
Stuart was fierce about loyalty, love, and respect. In addition to spending time with his family, Stuart enjoyed hot tubbing, boating at high mountain lakes, bike racing, flying RC airplanes, watching movies and wood working. Stuart had a knack for solving problems and making people laugh, no matter what the situation was. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Private family services will be held.