August 13, 1950 - January 7, 2020

Steven Robert Dias, aged 69 years, passed away January 7, 2020, in Bend, Oregon. Mr. Dias was born August 13, 1950 in Oakland, CA to Alfred and Emma (Lopes) Dias. Upon graduating from high school, Steven joined the US Navy, serving 4 years in Vietnam. On May 28, 1977 Steven married Cathleen Parsons in Alamo, CA. The couple moved to Bend, Oregon where Mr. Dias worked for Bend Broadband, retiring in 2016 after 38 years of serving the Bend community as an information system specialist.

The twinkle in his eye and his wry smile let anyone, lifelong friend or complete stranger, know that he was ready to crack wise and have fun. From keen and complex observation to corny one-line joke, spreading happiness was simply his nature. Steven looked for, and found, the joy in sharing time with everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Steven also had the wisdom to know that joy lives in the little moments, and the simplest things. Riding bicycles with his granddaughter, tending the grill for a backyard barbecue where all were welcome, and pursuing his passion for fly fishing all brought him comfort and good cheer, and all in equal measure.

Mr. Dias is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, his beloved children Elizabeth and Noel, and granddaughter Aria Dias-Coder all of Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services will be held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Ernie Tafalla officiating. Memorial contributions in Stevens name are suggested to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, 61510 S Hwy 97 Suite 100 Bend Oregon 97702. Please visit Deschutesmemorialchapel.com to share condolences with the family.