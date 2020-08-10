Steven Lee Platt
November 18, 1981 - July 9, 2020
Steven L. Platt, age 38, died instantly of a heart attack while mountain biking on one of his favorite trails.
Steve was born in Redmond, Oregon, and grew up playing in the high desert. Steve was best friends with his family. His early years were full of boating trips, cross country skiing, golfing and mountain biking. Together with his dad, brother and sister he developed his strong work ethic. He loved his family and especially loved teasing his mom.
His early schooling was in Redmond. In 2000, he started college at BYU where he met his forever love, Loni Lawrence, his first day there. He left to serve a church mission in Campinas, Brazil. He returned to BYU two years later and earned his BS in Neuroscience in 2006. He and Loni were married in August 2006. In August 2007, they moved to California to begin medical school. His training took their family to Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin before finally settling in Twin Falls. He was a physician devoted to the care and well-being of his patients.
To know Steve was to love him and feel comfortable around him. He was quiet but when he made a friend you could feel his genuine interest. He was gentle and peaceful but always planning his next adventure. He rarely sat down and was constantly researching and working on projects or travel. He had an incredible mind and remembered everything especially song lyrics and music trivia.
He loved being outside; boating, canoeing, hiking, camping, riding motorbikes and mountain bikes, golfing and wood working.
Steve’s favorite and greatest roles were father and husband. Steve loved deeply. Those who were loved by him felt his confidence in them. Steve leaves behind his wife, Loni Platt, and his 5 beautiful children: Judd (12), Wren (10), Ford (8), Walt (5) and Knox Rivers (3). He loved being with his children, taking them on his outside adventures, traveling, singing karaoke, and playing games.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Chris Platt, brother, Greg (Stephanie) Platt, sister, Jill (Matt) Odle, grandmas, Carole Grover and Sarah Platt, many uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
We will miss Stevo desperately. His faith in Jesus Christ, along with ours, gives us peace that we will all be together again and forever.
A funeral to celebrate Steve’s life will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 am at the Twin Falls Idaho Stake Center, 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls, ID.