Steven died the way he lived his life. It was with intention.
He grew up in Chicago, Illinois with his loving, adoptive parents, John and Ruth Biesmann. He went to Gunnison, Colorado, for undergraduate studies at Western Colorado University, where he double majored in philosophy and geology. Steven loved to ski, play baseball, and speed skate. He was a ferocious reader and prolific writer and was always in search of life's purpose. Steven moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1975 to student teach. He spent two years teaching science in middle school, then went to graduate school for a year in philosophy at Boulder. His pursuit of life's meaning led him to participate in spiritual study, ultimately landing him in Bend.
He spent his life working as a carpenter and a spiritual director. He loved both careers; he was able to use his physical, mental and emotional intelligence, creating balance throughout his life. He loved working one-on-one with people because he was a great listener. He was gentle and kind and people felt safe to pursue their own inner journey with his support. He taught workshops and started study groups grounded in respect, love, curiosity, and presence with the intention of uplifting each other and oneself.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Tricia Biesmann, whom he was married to for nearly 30 years. Their life journey together was founded in a shared commitment to spread love. As a master carpenter, Steven rebuilt their home, transforming it into a beautiful space for the community to gather.
He had been living with Parkinson's disease for several years and daily life was becoming increasingly challenging. In his last years as his physical abilities declined he spent his time growing his soul. He died peacefully in his home on January 9th, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia, family and friends who will miss him dearly. There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2023.
He is preceded in death by his father John in 1995 and his mother Ruth in 2019.