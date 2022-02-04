Passed away peacefully at home with his family on a
glorious snowy day. Steve and his wife Liz moved to Bend in 1977. They put down roots where they could work, raise their family, and enjoy all the recreation Bend had to offer. Steve worked as restaurant manager at Josiah's & the Crabcatcher at the Inn of the 7th Mountain. He and his wife owned Players Grille in downtown Bend until 1992. He then worked for Northwestern Mutual Insurance before retiring in 2009.
Steve's love of family and his community were central to his life. He had a wide range of interests and was committed to Rotary's local and international work through Greater Bend Rotary Club and World Community Service. He supported the Native Fish Society and Deschutes River Conservancy for their work promoting wild fish & healthy rivers.
Fishing was his passion and he was an excellent fly fisherman. His love of fishing and adventure took him all over the world. Steve also loved skiing with family and friends and always looked forward to great powder days on Mt Bachelor.
With a sharp, witty sense of humor, adventurous soul and wanderlust heart, he endlessly explored Central Oregon and the world befriending many people along the way. His kindness and humor drew many people to him. He will be missed by all those who had the good fortune to know him.
Steve is survived by his wife, Liz, his daughters Amy Rewick Goldschmidt (Daniel), Katie Cooley (Alex), his two wonderful granddaughters and his sister, Lori Simon
No memorial is planned at this time but for all his many friends, the family created an email where you are welcome to share condolences, remembrances or photos with his family at srewick75@gmail.com