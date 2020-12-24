Steve Barham of Bend, OR passed away in his sleep on October 26th at the age of 54. Steve is survived by his wife Vida, daughters Macy and Mallory, and parents Bill and Mary of California. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey.
Steve was born in Glendora, California and graduated from UC San Diego in 1989 with a degree in Economics. Steve and Vida shared a love of travel and began their married life with a surprise proposal in Florence, Italy. Much of Steve’s career in senior sales roles took place in both San Francisco and Australia. He helped launch LinkedIn in the Asia Pacific region and loved living in the Sydney suburb of Freshwater.
In Bend, Steve worked in venture capital and served as an advisor to various start-ups. He was a CoFounder of Riff Cold Brewed, a role which allowed him to utilize skills from every facet of his career. Steve’s daughters remember him as a fun-loving and adventurous dad. He adored watching their ski races, organizing Airstream road trips, and was always ready for an outdoor adventure. Steve was a dedicated husband and father, and a loyal friend with a passion for powder ski days and live music. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Steve’s honor to Yosemite Conservancy. https://yosemite.org/giving/ .