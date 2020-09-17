Stephen E. Edwards of La Pine, OR
Dec. 18, 1933 - Sept. 6, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family. (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/deschutesmemoria
Services: Graveside services, with military honors, will be on Saturday, September
26, 2020, at 11:00 am at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, 63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s name to the Central Oregon Veteran’s Outreach, 61510 S Highway 97, Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702, or at covo-us.org