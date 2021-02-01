Stella M. Cook
1928 - 2021
Stella was a loving and supportive wife to her husband Glenn for over 50 years. The center of her life was her husband and two sons, Glenn Jr., and David.
Numerous trips in the camper and trailer to the coast and high desert were main activities with her husband for many years. Hunting activities with her family was a joy for Stella partly because she was an excellent marksman.
Cross country skiing was an activity she began in her sixties. Riding horses was dear to Stella as a youngster in Paulina and as an adult. Stella was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels. As a sports fan, she particularly enjoyed watching competitive figure skating, horse racing, baseball, and football. Stella will be deeply missed by all who knew her well.