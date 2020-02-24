May 4, 1942 - February 14, 2020
Last Friday morning, Stanley W. Barker died peacefully in his sleep under the tender and compassionate care of Partners In Care at Hospice House in end. Loving and Beloved, it was not lost on his friends that he died on Valentine’s Day.
Born May 4, 1942, in Milford, Massachusetts, Stan joined the Navy after graduation from Milford High School and served for two years on the USS Forrestal, before he was honorably discharged to later earn an associates degree in English at San Francisco City College.
In 1971, Stan bought a home in Bend, Oregon, where he lived and worked in construction before settling into food service in Sunriver until he retired.
Stan’s fine sense of humor and gentle good manners earned him lasting friendships. Many who knew him will remember his gift at classical guitar and folk music, and his beautiful singing voice which could make angels cry.
Preceded in death by his parents, Regina Arnold and Stanley Edgar Barker; he leaves behind an only son, Edgar Williams Barker of Portland; and a host of devoted friends who will mourn his passing.