Stanley E. Shoults

July 29,1943 - January 21,2022

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Ave., Bend, OREGON 97701, 541-382-2471

Services: A celebration of life will be held for Stan and Darlene May 25, 2022

Contributions may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Partners in Care Home Health and Hospice.