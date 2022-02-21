Stanley Elmer Shoults
July 29, 1943- January 21, 2022
Stan Elmer Shoults was born and raised in Bend to Doyl and Reva (Lawson) Shoults. He attended Reid, Kingston and Kenwood Elementary, Cascade Junior High, and Bend Senior High. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, playing basketball, and marble tournaments. Aside from 4 years residing in Southern Oregon, while obtaining his teaching degree, he lived his entire life in Bend.
Stan taught school for 30 years. Most of that was math at Cascade Jr. High School. Throughout those years he also coached both boys and girls basketball, including coaching both of his daughter's eighth-grade teams. Stan was a kind, humble, mentor that made a memorable impact on the lives of many students. Stan retired from teaching in 1995 to care for Darlene as her MS progressed.
After retirement Stan took great pleasure in gardening, canning, smoking fish, and making jam from the fruit he harvested. Stan's love of the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, was ingrained in him and was a huge part of his lifestyle. He was often called the "fish whisperer", as his lake expertise was well known in Central Oregon. He continued to fish whenever he could. The amazing help of so many volunteer caregivers/friends allowed him the opportunity to watch the sunrise over the lake while pulling the fish into his little boat. That was his happy place.
Stan was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his two sisters, Beverly (Ed) Norgaard and Nanette (Jon) Sholes.
Darlene Elizabeth (Baker) Shoults
May 27, 1942- January 15, 2022
Darlene Elizabeth Shoults was born in Portland to George and Bertha (Iverson) Baker. The Baker family moved to Bend when Darlene was young. Darlene grew up on the Baker Ranch, which is currently Deschutes River Woods. Darlene attended Allen Elementary, Cascade Junior High, Bend Senior High, and some community college. She then found a work home within the personnel department at the US Forest Service.
Throughout her life, Darlene enjoyed riding horses, ice skating, bowling, ceramics, playing the clarinet in the high school band, music, reading, fishing, camping, card games, watching sports, and mostly spending time with family.
Darlene bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 50 years of her life, and despite the obvious physical decline, to see her and know her, one would never know she was struggling. She set the family bar for faith, patience, kindness, love, and optimism. She was an inspiration to all who knew or met her.
The most important role of her life was being a wife and mother. Despite her early diagnosis of MS, as a young mother, she continued to put her family first. She regularly attended church, volunteered for Good News Club and the PTA, drove carpool, and attended every athletic event that her daughters participated in.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her sister Sharon L. Bevans. She is survived by her brother Galen (Kris) Baker.
Stan and Darlene met on a high school coastal retreat. They were married on September 19, 1964, in Bend. They moved to Southern Oregon briefly while Stan attended Southern Oregon College. While there, Darlene continued working for the US Forest Service. In 1966, their first daughter Kerri was born in Medford. Once Stan graduated in 1966, they moved their small family back to Bend to be closer to family and the Central Oregon outdoors that they loved and knew so well. In 1970, their youngest daughter Lisa was born on "hospital hill" in Bend.
As Empty Nesters, they continued to travel to visit family. They amazingly made it to the births of all five of their grandchildren, from Oregon to Wisconsin and back again. They took great joy in their grandchildren, especially watching all of them play basketball. They didn't miss a game, whether in person or streamed on tv. They were so proud of all of them.
Stan was a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, teacher, coach, outdoorsman, and friend. He was kind, devoted, and loyal to all, but especially to the love of his life for 57 1/2 years, Darlene. They reside in eternity together forever. They will be greatly missed.
Stan and Darlene are survived by their daughters, Kerri Januik (Frank) of Gearhart and Lisa West (Shawn) of Bend, and grandchildren Reese Fritter (Shane), Jackson Januik, Taylor West, Chase Januik, Whitney West, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of both their lives will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 pm at Aspen Hall in Shevlin Park, 18920 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, Oregon 97703
Memorial contributions can be made to the National MS Society or Partners In Care Home Health and Hospice.
Arrangements are being made by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Avenue, Bend, Oregon 97701. 541-382-2471