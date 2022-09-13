March 15, 1931 - September 1, 2022

Shirley M. Fraley passed away at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon on September 1st, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle against Alzheimer's for over 10 years. She was 91 years old. To the very end she was her sweet self, always thinking of others and giving generously. She was affectionately known to her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren as Grandma Sugar.