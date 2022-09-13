March 15, 1931 - September 1, 2022
Shirley M. Fraley passed away at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon on September 1st, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle against Alzheimer's for over 10 years. She was 91 years old. To the very end she was her sweet self, always thinking of others and giving generously. She was affectionately known to her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren as Grandma Sugar.
Shirley was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Andrew Severson and Hazel (Wilson) Severson on March 15th of 1931 and was joined three years later by her younger sister, Joyce. Andrew passed away in 1934, leaving Hazel a widow in the middle of the great depression, prompting many moves around the country to stay with family. Wherever they were, Shirley easily made friends, many of whom she continued to stay in contact with for the entirety of her life.
Eventually, Hazel met and married William (Bill) Caddo and had a child, Kathryn, before the family moved to Odell, Oregon where Shirley spent the remainder of her childhood. During this time, Shirley and Joyce were often cared for by their Aunt Leon and Uncle Fred, who helped raise them, saw them through school, and were a beautiful influence on Shirley's young life.
After graduation, Shirley relocated to Portland where she worked as an elevator operator at Lipman Wolf and as a nanny before moving to The Dalles where she was employed as secretary to the City Manager and as a cocktail waitress at Langdon's; it was a job she spoke fondly of, having always been particularly social and bubbly, she made friends with every person she spoke to.
Langdon's is where she met Don Fraley, a young Korean veteran returning home in 1952 after finishing his enlistment in the Navy. Shirley and Don were married February 16th, 1953. One year later they went out for their first anniversary dinner and, after dinner, they promptly went to the hospital where they were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Pamela. Three years later, on March 6th, 1957, they were once again given a gift from God with a baby boy, Bradford.
Shirley and Don lived an adventurous and busy life together, eventually settling down in Redmond to raise Bradford and Pamela in the beautiful High Desert of Oregon, and then moving on to live and work in Seattle when their children were grown. After Don's retirement work took them to Saudi Arabia for two years, where they made lifelong friends and Shirley began her infamous collection of camel figurines and statues. When their time in Saudi Arabia ended, Shirley and Don eventually relocated to Hillsboro where they spent the warm months nearby their grandchildren, creating beautiful memories, and their winters in Arizona to enjoy the sunshine. Heartbreakingly, they lost their beautiful daughter Pamela in 1993, she was survived by her young daughter, Alexa. Shirley poured her heart and soul into loving and caring for her grandchildren, always with a batch of fresh cookies on hand. In 2000, Shirley and Don moved to back to their beloved Central Oregon and settled in Bend where they enjoyed their time nearby family, including celebrating holidays together and celebrating the births of their three great grandchildren.
In their retirement, Shirley and Don were intrepid world travelers and took many cruises, including a trip around the world with stops in Dubai, Bahrain, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Malaysia. One of Shiley's greatest joys in life was meeting new people and learning about other cultures. She enjoyed their trips to the Baltic countries, around the horn of South America, through the Panama Canal Eastward and again Westward, Eastern and Western Caribbean, the Rhine River, Kenya, Egypt, Spain, and London. All along the way, she gathered souvenirs and artistic inspiration. Shirley was an avid watercolor painter and filled the walls of their home with beautiful depictions of flowers and still lives.
Shirley is survived by husband Don, son Brad (Kami), grandchildren Alexa, Kelsi (Deedee), Marti (Nick), Carson, and great grandchildren Weston, Stevie, Myles, her sister Joyce (Chuck), and loads of nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, half-sister, Kathryn, and her daughter, Pamela. Don and Shirley were married for 69 beautiful years. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her friends and family for her friendly, warm spirit, optimism, and generosity.
Services will be with family only.