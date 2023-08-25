Shirley Joan Asher passed away peacefully surrounded by her family 12 hours before her 94th birthday. She was born on August 16, 1929 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Henry and Emilese Bauwens. She moved to Downey, California as a young girl with her parents and two sisters, Patricia and Joyce, and graduated from Downey High School in 1947.
She met Ken Asher in 1954 and they were married for 60 years until his passing in 2014. They lived in Buena Park, California until they moved to Bend in 1966 where they raised their family and she worked in the family business. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, traveling in their motorhome, rock hunting, Native American jewelry, books and history.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters. She is survived by her three children: Kathy (Jeff) Timm, Gary (Chris) Asher and Carol (Tom) Healy. She was so proud of her 10 grandchildren: Andy (Keli) Timm, Ryan (Andrea) Timm, Lisa (Dave) Sanders, Alli Timm, Michael Asher, Matthew Asher, Eric, (Regina) Healy, Katie Healy, Kevin (MacKenzie) Healy, Daniel (Kelsey) Healy and her 17 great grandchildren: Kenedi, Kalvin, Mili, Cooper, Beckett, Evelyn, Elouise Timm; Kinley and Kellan Timm; Noelle, Micah, and Lydia Sanders; Hadley and Naomi Healy; Owen, Nash, and Crew Healy.
She will be buried alongside her husband at the Hopewell Community Church and Cemetery by Dayton, Oregon with a private family service. The family wishes to thank Regency Village at Bend, Partners in Care Hospice and Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home for their wonderful care of our mom and grandma.