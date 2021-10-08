Shirley Jean Wolf, 94, of Bend, OR, quietly passed away on September 16, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19.
Shirley was born on October 31, 1926, to Lars and Mable Barney in Salem, OR. She grew up during the Great Depression on a family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse, both located in the vicinity of Silver Creek Falls State Park. Shortly after graduating from Silverton HS in 1945, Shirley married Arthur Wolf and went on to raise two children, Brian and Brady Wolf. She spent most of her life in Marion County, although she and Arthur eventually sett led in Deschutes County near grandchildren living there.
Shirley was a “Rock of Gibraltar” for the countless lives she touched over the years. She made it her personal mission to elevate and support everyone around her. Whether that meant selflessly providing long-term care for her aging mother, devotedly serving her immediate family as a wonderful wife and mother, spoiling her grandchildren with boundless love and attention, or graciously opening her door to family and friends during times of need, Shirley was always there to offer a warm smile, empathetic ear, soft shoulder and helping hand. She was thoughtful, kind, generous and welcoming toward all.
Shirley cherished spending quality time with loved ones, travel, photography, reading, current events, music, movies, birdwatching, playing cards and listening to the radio. She particularly enjoyed old barns and classic English literature, drama and humor. If Shirley wasn’t busy spreading good cheer inside her home, she could often be found outside, joyfully tending her garden. We will miss her greatly.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Arthur and son Brady. She is survived by her son Brian and two grandchildren, Spencer and Mackenzie Wolf.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Information to follow.