Shirley Dexter
February 23, 1933 - March 15, 2021
Born to Lester and Helen Garbutt in Rose Lodge, Or. She attended school in Grande Rhonda, OR. She moved to Tumalo when she was a Junior in High School where she met Fred. She graduated from Redmond High School on June 1, 1951 and married Fred on June 3, 1951. She was a lifelong resident of Terrebonne. Shirley was a homemaker and raised 4 children. Later in the 80’s she pursued her passion for dolls. She purchased and dressed them for herself and to sell to others. She also donated several dolls to the Redmond Fire Dept for the Christmas Toys for Kids program. In 2001 she flew to Ohio to the Lee Middleton doll factory and in 2005 went to Oklahoma to meet Sheila Michaels who is a famous doll artist. Shirley has the largest private doll collection in the State of Oregon. She also started the local Second Childhood Doll Club. She loved to crochet for her dolls and was a 4-H knitting leader when her daughters were growing up. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, 2 brothers, a grandson and granddaughter. She is survived by her husband Fred of 70 years, Her children Linda Reynolds of Caldwell, Id, Debbie (Dick) Ridgeway of Madras, Barbara (Ron) Twardowski of Newport, Wa and David of Redmond, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.