Shirley Adams
June 12, 2021
Shirley Adams was requested by God to live in Heaven on June 12th of 2021.
She was the age of 85 and had the blessing of passing in her own home in Redmond, Oregon.
She was born in South Dakota. Her family moved to Portland, Oregon where she met her navy husband Isom Adams. She followed him through his navy career finally settling in Redmond.
Shirley had 3 children: Connie, Linda, and Lonnie. 8 Grandchildren: Paula, Shari, Sue, Christopher, Lisa, John, Lonnie Jr. and Trista. 15 Great Grandchildren: Tameeka, Anthony, Faith Lakeesha, Austin, Clay, Tailer, Brianna, Ashleigh, Madison, Cody, Logan, Kable, Kohlbin and Kashdin. 1 Great Great Grandchild: Roselynn
For full obituary please visit mtsfh.com