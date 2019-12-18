July 29, 1949 - November 24, 2019

Sheryl Jane Schippert lovingly known as Samie passed away November 24, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born in Sterling, CO, July 29, 1949. Survived by three children, Tina Elshoff, Scott Schippert and Victor Schippert. Also 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Samie moved to Central Oregon with her husband, Ross Schippert in 1967. Her and her husband ran a business called R & S Specialties. She also was a bus driver for over 10 years. She did car upholstery, woodworking and was a phenomenal painter. She could think of something to build in her mind and then build it.

She cared more about others than herself.

She will be greatly missed. We love you mom.