Shawn Patrick Jones
September 19 1964-January 22nd 2022
Shawn Patrick Jones, born Shawn Patrick Elkins on September 19 1964 in Escondido California, passed away January 22nd 2022 at age 57.
Shawn was a simple and caring man who focused on a just a few aspects of life to stay happy. He loved his family most of all, his parents Carolyn and David Jones of Bend, Oregon, and his siblings Wendy Laakmann (formerly Jones, of Bend, Oregon) and Christopher Jones (of Seattle, Washington). He adored his nieces Anika and Kaylin Jones of Seattle, Cami Laakmann of Bend, and his nephew Alex Laakmann of Bend.
Born with rubella, Shawn experienced intellectual and learning disabilities that made his life complicated, but somehow he learned to be fulfilled with life's small treasures, and to greet each day with optimism. He spent most of his childhood in Modesto, CA where he graduated Central Catholic High School before attending trade school in Arizona, learning to become a draftsman. He switched careers in his early thirties, earning an AA from Columbia College and spending much of his life from that time forward working as a chef in various restaurants. He worked for several years at the famous Four Seasons Hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a time of great pride for Shawn. Shawn was an incredibly hard worker who tried his best to do what people asked.
He eventually followed family to live in Jackson Wyoming, Seattle Washington, and finally to Bend, Oregon where he enjoyed going to weekly movies at a theatre with surround sound, treating himself to good food, and celebrating holidays and family events. Shawn received cochlear implants as an adult, and the smile on his face the first time he turned them on was one of the most beautiful sights in the world. Movies became even more fascinating to him that day!
Shawn was especially kind, always simple, and he lived each day with remarkable hopefulness and perseverance. He loved to give thoughtful gifts on birthdays and holidays, always giving a funny card even when he wasn’t feeling so well himself. He loved to talk movies or football to anyone who would listen, going so far as to have the 49-ers insignia on his prosthetic leg, and often wearing his Notre Dame hoodie so people would know who his favorite teams were. He was a Terry Brooks fan, collecting his many books and proudly showing them to others. Somehow Shawn stayed Covid free throughout the pandemic, only the universe can understand how his fragile body made it almost to the end. Shawn was a good man who modeled and taught others to think about the important things in life, and he will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Partners in Care Hospice House https://www.partnersbend.org/donation/ or to Grace First Lutheran Church of Bend https://www.gracefirstlutheran.org/.