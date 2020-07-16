Shawn Michael Griffith of Bend, OR
ay 5, 1967 - July 3, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Griffith family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook
Shawn Michael Griffith of Bend, OR
ay 5, 1967 - July 3, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Griffith family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news from our newsroom
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get information on healthcare and healthy living in Central and Eastern Oregon
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox