Sharron Lea Allman
November 30, 1931-February 21, 2021
Sharron Lea Quinn Allman was born in a small ranch house just outside of Big Piney, Wyoming to Fredrick Francis Quinn and Naomi Celestial Ray Quinn. She was a sister to older brother Larry Quinn and three younger brothers, Jim, Joe, and Charles (CF) Quinn would soon join the family.
The family lived in various areas in Wyoming and eventually moved to Culver Oregon in 1946 and then on to the family home of 160 acres on Little Agency Plains outside of Madras. Sharron was not afraid of a hard day’s work and on the farm she enjoyed being outside helping her father and brothers. She attended school in Culver and Madras and graduated in May 1947 from Madras Union Hi. She worked several years for Dr. Evan Thomas before settling into 30 plus years with Jefferson County School district in the administrative office. After retirement Tom and Sharron spent many years wintering in Arizona and spending summers in Powell Butte before permanently locating there in 2009.
Sharron is survived by loving husband of 70 years, Tom Allman and three daughters and sons- in- law whom she felt where like her own sons: Debey and Dave Clark of Colton, OR; Diane and Bob Ringering of Madras; Darlene Allman and Mark Willard of Powell Butte; Brothers Jim Quinn of Portland, Joe Quinn of Terrebonne, Sister in law Nicky Nicholes of Beaverton and Brother and Sister in Law Bob and LaVeta Allman of Madras. Grandchildren, Ty Snow (Nikki) of Mesa, AZ; Tessa Ryan (Micheal Freeman) of Eagle Creek, OR; Jocelyn Byrne, Santa Fe, NM; Brian Ringering of Madras; Eric Ringering (fiancée, Sandra Stovall) and 12 great grandkids: Kaylee, Lily, David, Oliver, Ben, McKenna, Diego, Prestyn, Daxtyn and three Bonus Girls, Miranda, Jessica, & Sara and many nieces and nephews.
Her passing was the result of complications of a fall in November and not covid related.
She is preceded by the passing of her parents and brothers Larry and CF who were each taken 15 years apart by drunk drivers. Also preceded by sisters in law Gracie Quinn, Wanda Quinn, Rea Quinn Hanson, Karen Quinn, and Rachel Allman Lopeman.
Over the past year, Tom and Sharron have resided at Brookside Place in Redmond and the family would like to thank the staff for the loving care provided them especially in this past year of isolation.
We three girls thank our Mom and Dad for the most perfect childhood and upbringing we could have ever had. You created a home full of love and support and taught us life skills and values with the Golden Rule being the most important one. Thank you both for building that happy yellow house on the hill. Night, Night Mom.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Oregon, PO Box 596, Springfield, OR 97477