Sharon “Sherry” Madsen passed peacefully on August 12, 2021, at home with her children Todd Madsen and Kerry (Madsen) McDole by her side. Prior to her passing, she was able to enjoy loving conversations with friends and family celebrating a life well lived and full of love. She beamed sharing travel stories, jokes and endless words of wisdom while surrounded by her grandchildren Ayden, Tate and Esti Madsen and Rowan and Gavin McDole. Her remarkable beauty, strength, calm, wit, and grace are gift s she shared with all who knew her.
Born on July 17, 1943, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the daughter of Helen and John Bly, Sherry was the eldest of three children. From the earliest age, she was curious, charismatic, intelligent, and classy. Sherry married Peter Madsen and went on to raise their two children in Laguna Beach, California where she lived for over 50 years. Sherry was sort of a modern-day gypsy, an artistic spirit at heart who loved reading, history, writing, teaching, travel, art, color, and shine. She adored her beloved “Beach Crowd”, endless days at Shaw’s Cove and numerous lifelong friendships. Sherry had an accomplished professional career in law and banking and enjoyed her greatest work contributions mentoring numerous colleagues in work and in life. She was a beloved guidepost with her generous spirit and hard-earned wisdom.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Bly and sister B.J. Little. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and countless friends and family members n California and Oregon. She enjoyed her last chapter making new friends and building community in Bend, Oregon. We thank her friends at the Alexander as well as Dr. Pinnick and his medical team for their loving support of Sherry.
Our hearts are full knowing how many knew and loved our mother. A memorial paddle out will be scheduled Spring 2022 in Laguna Beach. Her warmth and grace will forever continue to inspire her loved ones. Keep your eye out for hummingbirds and acts of kindness- it’s Sherry saying hello
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.