In Loving Memory Sharon Quinten Hoobler
In Loving Memory of Sharon Quinten Hoobler whose 100th birthday was on June 17.
Born in Hooker, Oklahoma, Sharon was molded by the Dust Bowl and driven to be successful through education and hard work. When he was 15 his parents, worried about the health of their two sons in such dire conditions, moved the family to Olympia, Washington, where his father found work in the lumber mills.
Upon graduating from high school Sharon attended Washington State College (now Washington State University) and then Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), paying his way with jobs at a fruit farm, produce stand and plywood plant. Somehow, he also managed to take ﬂying lessons. His studies interrupted by WWII, Sharon received a commission from the U.S. Marine Corps as a transport pilot, ﬂying C-47 cargo planes with supplies into, and casualties out of, battle sites throughout the Paciﬁc theater, including Iwo Jima.
When the war was over, Sharon went back to Corvallis on the GI Bill and became the ﬁrst person in his family to graduate from college, receiving a B.S. in Agricultural Economics in 1947. He married his beloved Janet in 1948 and they moved to Pullman, Washington, where he received his M.S. in 1949.
After working for the Extension Service in Pullman, he moved his family to Washington D.C. in 1955 where he did additional graduate work at the University of Maryland and American University and worked his way up in the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be the Extension Service’s Director of Commodity-Industry Programs.
At the conclusion of a long and successful career, Sharon and Janet retired to Tumalo in 1980 where they grew strawberries and boarded horses. Sharon also served on the Board of Directors of the Tumalo Irrigation District and was an active member of the Rotary Club.
Janet and Sharon passed away too soon, Janet in 2006 and Sharon in 2008, but they live on in the hearts of their family, daughters, Priscilla (Robbin) and Diane (Jeﬀ ) and granddaughter, Claire.
Sharon/Dad/Daba modeled hard work, but also compassion. He loved animals and ensured that we did too. He showed us the power of humor, honesty and life-long curiosity. Most of all he taught us about love and devotion to family. He loved us deeply and we him.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad.