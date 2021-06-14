Sharon Marie Suydam of Sisters, OR
May 16, 1960 - June 4, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
Private family services will be held at a later date.
