Sharon Marie Brackett
May 25, 2021
On May 25th, Sharon Brackett , a Madras resident with deep roots in Central Oregon, passed away.
Sharon was born in Dallas, Oregon. She lived in a number of Oregon towns throughout her childhood years. These included Silverton, Florence, Sandy, and eventually Madras. She graduated from Madras High School in 1976 then completed studies in Science Education at Oregon State University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in 1982.
In the years that followed, she lived in the Madras community. While in Madras she worked at many jobs including as a laboratory assistant for an agricultural consultant, a realtor, and finally was owner/manager of Mid Oregon Property Management.
Sharon was a long-time member of the Metolius Friends Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Brackett in 2014 and her sister Doris Brackett in 2017. She is survived by her mother Helen Brackett , her aunt Judy Fredrikson, her brother Bill Brackett, and her sister Debbie Mead.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Jefferson Memorial Park in Madras, OR on Monday June 7th at 11am. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday June 11th at Metolius Park (located at the intersection of Hood Avenue/SW 6th St.).
The family encourages donations be made to the Twin Rocks Friends Camp located at 18705 HWY 101N; Rockaway Beach, OR 97136.