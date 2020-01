Jan. 25, 1946 - Jan. 1, 2020

Arrangements: Redmond Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. A full may be viewed and condolences conveyed to the family at redmondmemorial.com

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 am, at City Center Four Square Church, 549 SW 8th St., Redmond, OR

Contributions may be made to: The Church Youth Group, C/O City Center Church, 549 SW 8th St., Redmond, OR 97756