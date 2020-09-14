Sharlene Fae Hall
OCTOBER 4, 1936 - SEPTEMBER 2, 2020
Sharlene (Shar) Fae Hall of Redmond, Oregon, passed away in her sleep at her home on September 2, at the age of 83. Sharlene was born on October 4, 1936, in South Dakota, to Carl John and Nellie M. Nelson. Sharlene attended school in South Dakota; finishing her school years in South Eugene, Oregon, in the early 50s. She attended Beauty College and obtained her Beautician License. On January 12, 1957, Sharlene Fae Nelson married Fredric Lee Hall in Reno, Nevada. They lived in Prineville, Oregon, where Sharlene was a well-known Beautician and a delight to her customers until 1963, when the Hall Family moved to Madras, Oregon. In 1975, they moved to Redmond. Sharlene and Fred owned and operated Hall Electric. She enjoyed cooking and anything her “boys” enjoyed such as hunting, fishing, working on the farm, going to auctions and spending time with her family.
Sharlene is survived by her two sons, Clayton (Heidi) Hall and Clinton (Patty) Hall; three grandchildren, Cory (Emily), Raina (Nathaniel) and Ashley; one great grandson, Clancy; two nieces, Melody (Chuck) Biggs and Mary (Monte) Gustafson; and one nephew, Andy (Sue) Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred (2012); her parents; and her brother, Derald Nelson.
We give special Thanks to Candace Griggs and Kyle Ritchie for the amazing Caregiving they have given to Shar over the past _ve years. Shar adored them as they her. They would go on daily rides, Coast trips, have amazing conversations and fun. Candace and Kyle, you hold a very special place in our hearts and we are so ever thankful to God for placing you in our paths.
A private family graveside will be held at Redmond Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles Hospice Foundation. Please sign our online guestbook at www.redmondmemorial.com.