Shari Hogshead
Shari Hogshead recently departed this earth for her final adventure at the age of seventy-nine. She had lived as full a life as could be imagined, but still had plans for many more adventures and new friends to meet.
She grew up in Portland, Oregon, teaching skiing at Mt. Hood in the winter and picking berries in the summer. After graduating from Holy Child Academy, she attended Oregon State University (Pi Beta Phi sorority). Looking for a change of pace, she went to work in Washington, D.C.
While in Washington, she met and married her first husband, Carl Hogshead, and lived in the D.C. area for eighteen years while raising their three daughters. In 1978, they relocated to Seattle and later divorced. Shari was happy to get back to camping, hiking and skiing.
It was on a camping trip with her daughters in 1980 that Shari suffered what she thought was a heart attack, but was later diagnosed as a very large aortic aneurysm. Most people with this condition would then settle for a very quiet lifestyle for the few years they had left. Shari took the opposite approach and decided she would live a life of travel and adventure for as long as she could.
She and her second husband, Paul Gauthier, climbed most of the high peaks in the Northwest, led helicopter ski trips in Canada, kayaked the west coast of Vancouver Island, backpacked the mountains of Idaho, and trekked through Patagonia and Iceland. They were highly active in the Seattle Mountaineers, teaching courses in alpine scrambling, climbing and backcountry skiing.
From 1989 to 2005, she accompanied her husband, a Boeing AWACS radar engineer, on short- and long-term assignments to England, France and Germany. This gave her the opportunity to explore the varied countries and cultures of Europe. She would invite friends from the US to join her on trips to all the alpine countries.
Shari and Paul were also avid bicyclists, leading tours in Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, and Germany. She cycled over 15,000 kilometers in France and rode over most of the cols on the Tour de France routes, including Alpe d’Huez.
Because of her extensive knowledge of the Alps, Shari had a passion to share this beautiful part of the world with Mountaineer members. She and Paul led over 50 overseas adventures – the Dolomites, Austrian alps, several long-distance routes in Switzerland, England’s Lake District and North Wales, the Coast to Coast and Hadrian’s Wall routes in England, the West Highland Way and Isle of Skye in Scotland, Patagonia, Iceland, Madeira, and the Azores.
In winter, skiing the extensive Nordic ski terrain in Europe was also her passion. She led ski trips to the Dolomites (many times), Austria and Germany, Switzerland, and Norway. Her usual goal was to ski 100 days a year.
After she and Paul retired to Bend in 2005, she transferred her leadership skills to the Central Oregon Nordic Club, and continued to lead fun adventures. She also enjoyed being the “Beer Fairy” for the Derailleur Divas bike group and hiking with a group of friends in Sisters.
Shari was clever and funny, and at 5 ft. tall and 120 lbs., she was the biggest person you ever met. She loved her extended family of eight children and eleven grandchildren. She also loved all her friends, being outdoors, fresh powder, dogs, good wine, and a hoppy IPA. She was a citizen of the world, and everyone that knew her was a participant in her parade. She took the time and interest to know everyone’s story. She lived every day to the fullest, lit up the lives of all who knew her, and attacked life with zeal and joy. The end came much too soon when her aneurysm finally failed, after 40 years.
She is survived by daughters, Donna and her husband Michael (granddaughters, Rebecca and Elena), Debbie and her husband Pete (granddaughters, Devon and Avery), and Denise and her husband David (granddaughter, Marina). Shari is also survived by Paul’s family of three daughters and two sons (four grandsons and two granddaughters).
Her ashes will be interred in Pilot Butte Cemetery. Memorial services for Shari will be held when her many friends in the Bend and Seattle areas can gather to celebrate the life of this incredible woman. Contributions for a memorial trailside bench may be made to Central Oregon Nordic Club, Box 744, Bend, OR 97709.