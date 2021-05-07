Shannon KellyAnn Elizabeth Frydenlund
March 15, 2000 - April 2, 2021
Death is supposed to be nothing but a distant rumor to the young, so it is with great sadness that we write this.
Shannon KellyAnn Elizabeth Frydenlund, 21, of Prineville, OR, passed away, Friday, April 02 surrounded in love by family and loved ones who will continue to honor her amazing spirit by living life to the fullest.
She was a proud daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and girlfriend and is survived in death by so many broken hearts.
This loving, caring and wonderful girl has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be missed beyond measure by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Family and friends were the essence of Shannon’s life. She should be forever remembered for her caring heart, beautiful smile and unconditional love. Her presence could warm your soul and If you were lucky enough to be present when she was with her two beautiful nieces the pure joy radiating from all of them could blind you.
She was an accomplished outdoors woman who loved camping, fishing, hunting, and bonfires and could be persuaded into any adventure if Dutch Brothers was involved.
When she wasn’t spending time with family and friends, she dedicated her summers to fighting fire for the U.S. Forest Service. Alongside her family, she dedicated her time to raising money and awareness in effort to supporting the families of fallen wildland firefighters through the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
She was a young woman with so much enthusiasm and so many plans for her future who was taken from us far too early.
Although our hearts are aching, we will celebrate the life of this amazing woman and find comfort in knowing that we now have the greatest angel looking over us.
Shannon was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents McCulley, Great Grandmother Hemphill, Great Grandparents Poppe, Great Grandfather Frydenlund, and Uncle Frydenlund.