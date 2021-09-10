Scott Thomas Gestvang of La Pine, OR

December 17, 1954 - September 03, 2021

Arrangements:

Baird Memorial Chapel, 541-536-5104, https://www.bairdfh.com/

Services:

September 12th, 2021, 2:00pm, LaPine State Park Day Use Area, 15800 State Rec Road. Please bring your own camp chairs.

Contributions may be made to:

The National Forest Foundation