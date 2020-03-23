June 17, 1957 - February 28, 2020
Scott Baldwin McCray, 62, passed away on Friday, February 28 in Bend, Oregon after suffering for many years from FTD, frontotemporal degeneration. He was born on June 17, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Kent Baldwin McCray and Ruth Senkel McCray.
Scott grew up in Northridge, CA. He graduated from Los Angeles Baptist High School in 1975. After high school he attended UCLA, earning his BS, MS, and PhD in chemical engineering. He began work with Bend Research, currently Lonza, in 1985 and stayed with them for over 30 years.
Scott married Kelly Bailey McCray in 1985 in Van Nuys, CA. They were happily married for 34 years and loved raising their family. Scott was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bend and an accomplished musician.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kelly; their children Erienne McCray, Spencer McCray, Alyssa McCray McCance; his sisters Debbie McCray Kressin, Kristen McCray Trent, and Carolyn McCray Montgomery; his stepmother Susan Sukman McCray; and 7 nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held when public gatherings are reinstated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to any of the following organizations:
Trinity Lutheran Church and School, www.trinitylutheranbend.org.
The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration – www.theaftd.org Partners In Care Hospice - www.partnersbend.org/donate-to-bend-hospice/
Oregon Brain Bank - www.ohsu.edu/school-of- medicine/pathology/oregon-brain-bank.