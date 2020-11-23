Sarah Marie Chipowsky
June 27, 1975 - October 23, 2020
Born June 27, 1975 in Baltimore, Maryland, Sarah Marie Chipowsky died peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the home of her parents Wendy Howard and Bob Barber in Bend, Oregon. Her death was caused by liver and kidney failure. Although
Sarah was only 45 when she died her full life had been creative, active, and dynamic.
Sarah spent her early years in Arizona, Connecticut, and North Bend, OR before moving to Bend, OR. Sarah was a bright student and enjoyed extracurricular activities. In middle school she discovered the theater and acting which remained a strong passion throughout her life. She graduated HS from North Carolina School of the Arts and attended a theater conservatory program at Webster University.
Her love of theater included both acting onstage and backstage production. Her beauty, natural friendliness, and commitment to work made her an asset in any theater production. Perhaps her most challenging role was playing Anne in the production of Anne Frank. Sarah graduated with a BA from UCLA in 2003 majoring in Anthropology.
Sarah had such an exuberance for life and a contagious and brilliant smile. She leveraged her ability to coordinate, organize and inspire to excel in such jobs as running Mad Teen Theater through AmeriCorps Service in 2004, spearheading the fi rst Central Oregon’s Women’s Expo, and working as an Events Coordinator nationally and internationally. Sarah enjoyed traveling and working venues in other countries like Spain and Argentina. But Hawaii was the workplace that held the most passion for her.
Sarah was multifaceted person. For outdoor activities she hiked, camped, and gardened. Indoors she was innovative with her cooking, tending to house plants, and participating in social activities. She loved listening to a diversity of music and playing her ukulele. Creatively Sarah was an avid photographer and she enjoyed painting and journaling. Sarah was a seeker. She called herself a “spiritual person”. She found guidance in Buddhism, and the teachings of John O’Donohue, Ram Dass and Gangaji as well as in the numerous books she read.
At the end of her life Sarah was able to reestablish close, caring, and open relationships with her family and some friends. Sarah showed us how to live with grace, dignity, and joy as she faced dying. The final two months were a beautiful time of healing for Sarah and for those who loved her. Sarah was predeceased by her father Stefan Chipowsky. She is survived by her mother Wendy Howard, stepfather Bob Barber, her siblings Kristi Chipowsky, Ryan Barber and Emily Booth. Sarah was a beautiful person, and she will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers we suggest donations in her honor can be made to Partners in Care,
2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701, Friends of Trees (https://friendsoft rees.org , or Bend Film Festival. A virtual gathering of remembrance will be scheduled in January 2021.