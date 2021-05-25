Sandra Jean Doering of Redmond, OR
Oct 13, 1931 - May 18, 2021
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals-REDMOND www.autumnfunerals.net 541-504-9485
Services: Per Sandra's wishes, no services will be held.
