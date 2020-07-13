Sally Elizabeth Erickson
December 26, 1948 - June 30, 2020
After a three year battle with breast cancer, Sally left this earth on June 30, 2020, to again be with her loving late husband, Eugene Erickson. Sally and Gene met in high school in Sacramento, California, and were married there on July 18,1969. They lived in Reno, Nevada, for a few years, then moved to Irvine, California, where Sally received a degree in landscape design and started her own landscape design business. The draw of a small town brought the Ericksons and son Evan to Sunriver, Oregon. Sally moved into graphic design with her business, Erickson Creative, well known in Sunriver for 30 years. Upon Gene’s sudden death in 2012, Sally moved to Bend to be near Evan and her granddaughters, Kaylie and Sofia. She again changed her creative path to “tiny” painted art pieces, which she sold on Etsy and on her own website. When Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer, Evan was close by to care for and support her throughout her battle.
Sally leaves behind her loving son, Evan Edward Erickson; her dear granddaughters, Kaylie and Sofia; her older sister, Susan Diamond (husband, Philip Diamond) of San Rafael, Callifornia; niece, Olivia Diamond of Sitges, Spain; brother, Richard Wayne of San Jose, California; sister-in-law, Karen Waggoner of Portland, Oregon; and nephews, Scott Waggoner and Todd Waggoner of Portland, Oregon.
No services are planned, but a family memorial is being considered when the Covid-19 health crisis allows. The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made through donations to Partners In Care Hospice, Bend, www.partnersbend.org.