Ryan George O'Connell was born into a big Catholic family, the second of six children and also the largest. He weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz. when he was born in Redmond in 2004. Ryan was born 10 days late; tardiness is a trend that would continue throughout his life. We remember him with a constant smile on his face almost from the day he was born. He immediately became the sidekick to his older brother by 2 years, Jack. Ryan's four younger siblings followed and he became their beloved big brother. Ryan had a penchant for making messes, breaking things and making holes in walls. Ryan made messes and broke things on his own; his brother Jack may have been involved in putting Ryan through a wall or two. Ryan was a bull in a china shop around the house. Ryan could make a massive mess with amazing efficiency--it took little to no effort.
Ryan lived for the water. He enjoyed and excelled at swimming, diving, boogie boarding, body surfing, river surfing, wake surfing and fishing. While the cruel irony of Ryan's passing in a shallow swimming pool is haunting, he exited this world in the place he loved to be: water.
Ryan's early years were spent in Redmond where he attended St. Thomas Academy. Later, his family moved to Tumalo and Ryan attended Tumalo Community School. In 2015 his family moved to NE Bend and Ryan transferred to Sky View Middle School before attending and graduating from Mountain View High School in 2022. Ryan was looking forward to attending Montana State University in Bozeman this Fall. His boxes were packed in advance and he had already formed a friendship with his soon to be roommate from Alaska. A lasting characteristic of Ryan is that if you met him, you would remember him and, if you met him, he was your friend.
Ryan's family is eternally grateful for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. Ryan loved others and was dearly loved as a son, sibling, and a friend. Despite the tragedy, it is understood how blessed and fortunate the O'Connell family is to be a part of this compassionate, giving community. Ryan left this life far too early, but his family is proud that his gifts and inspiration he provided in life now continue after his passing in another form: Ryan's choice to donate his organs to others in need at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.
Ryan is survived by his parents Gary and Laura O'Connell, his siblings Jack, Claire, Charlie, Clyde and Gus O'Connell, his grandparents Ryan and Cindy Sale and his grandfather Gary O'Connell, Sr.
A funeral will be held for Ryan George O'Connell at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bend on Friday, August 19 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following: