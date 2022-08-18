October 10, 2004 - August 09, 2022

Ryan George O'Connell was born into a big Catholic family, the second of six children and also the largest. He weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz. when he was born in Redmond in 2004. Ryan was born 10 days late; tardiness is a trend that would continue throughout his life. We remember him with a constant smile on his face almost from the day he was born. He immediately became the sidekick to his older brother by 2 years, Jack. Ryan's four younger siblings followed and he became their beloved big brother. Ryan had a penchant for making messes, breaking things and making holes in walls. Ryan made messes and broke things on his own; his brother Jack may have been involved in putting Ryan through a wall or two. Ryan was a bull in a china shop around the house. Ryan could make a massive mess with amazing efficiency--it took little to no effort.