Ruth (Paroz) Burgderfer

Ruth took her last breaths with family by her side. Born in Mt. Kisco, New York, she graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Arts in Art Education. She began her teaching career in New York public schools, then moved west to Gunnison, Colorado to teach art at Western State College. In 1960, she began a 13 year position in Bend as the first Professor of Art at Central Oregon Community College, instrumental in developing the department that started in the basement of the original Bend High School with one student and one drawing class. She was active in the community as a member of Art Now and Campus Day for Women.
Later, she worked in Westchester, New York as a Recreation Therapist with developmentally disabled adults, writing a publication, "Creative Drawing with Developmentally Disabled Adults," and organizing their art exhibit. From 1987-2000, she worked as an Art Therapist for New York State Mental Health at a women's maximum security prison, learning much about "the root of compassion...to understand the other person." An exhibit of her paintings from this experience served as a benefit for women's shelters, raising awareness to women's struggles and homelessness. She retired to Bend in 2008.
She exhibited and sold paintings on the west coast at Sunriver Resort, United States National Bank of Portland, Gallery West, Portland Art Museum and on the east coast in New York at Virginia Barrett Gallery, Barrett House Gallery, Schoolhouse Gallery, Hudson River Gallery and the South Hampton Inn.
She loved visiting art galleries in New York City, fashion/textile design, fall colors and walking in nature, reflected in the hundreds of watercolors she created. Her family (two daughters, their husbands, two grandsons and two granddaughters) was her "joy." The grandchildren loved "Nana's Art Camps" and all of her inventive snacks. Her kindness, empathy, creative spirit and willingness to listen were her greatest assets.