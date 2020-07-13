Ruth Juanita Regnier
October 24, 1926 - May 30, 2020
Ruth Juanita Regnier was born October 24, 1926, at 1:30am, to Clarence Edwin Jones and Julia Ann Smith in Portland, Oregon, and was the oldest of three daughters.
Ruth’s father owned a sawmill and logging outfit in Wamic, Oregon, where she spent most of her childhood despite her being female. Ruth graduated from Maupin High School in 1945, then received her Bachelor’s degree in early education from Eastern Oregon University in 1949. In 1955, she achieved her Master’s degree in education from University of Oregon with an emphasis in special education. On June 6, 1962, she married Henry Warren Regnier in Carson City, Nevada. Ruth and Henry finally settled in Prineville, Oregon in 1978. Ruth held various teaching jobs ranging from kindergarten to college and from regular classrooms to special education, then retired in June 1988 as a learning disability counselor and teacher of the Crook County School district.
Ruth loved Jesus with all her heart. She was a Bible missionary for Christ, mailing thousands of bibles in multiple languages all over the world. She was a Mighty Prayer Warrior for all her family and friends. Ruth was an amazing historian. Ruth had a love for history and kept record of every significant life event of her entire family for over 80 years, leaving behind a wealth of knowledge on the history of the Regnier, Jones and Smith families. Ruth was also a charter member of the Scribbler Writing Club of Prineville, Oregon, where she contributed many short stories based on memories of her adventurous and professional life and her family. Ruth’s hobbies were numerous, most notably her love for reading, bible study, hunting, embroidery & quilting, black glass collecting, gardening, rock hunting and scrapbooking.
On May 30, 2020, Ruth passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her at the residence of her granddaughter Kimberly Regnier. She was 93. Ruth leaves behind her two sons, David Tyler Regnier of Bend, Oregon and DJ Regnier of Nampa, Idaho, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. For all those that knew and loved Ruth would appreciate her famous last words, “I can still reach it.” She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of Redmond.