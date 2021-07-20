Russel Mitchell
February 14, 1930 - July 06, 2021
Beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Russel G Mitchell passed away July 6, 2021 from complications following a severe stroke. He was born February 14, 1930 in Portland, Oregon to parents, Milton and Cornelia Mitchell. A younger sister, Beverly, was born in 1933.
Russ attended schools in Eugene, Creswell, Monroe, and Forest Grove, Oregon before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1948 where he served through the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from Oregon State College in 1956. He then obtained a Master’s degree from Syracuse University and his PhD in Forest Entomology from Oregon State College in 1960. Russ met Gwendolyn Lounsbury while at OSC, and they were married in 1956. They had three sons, Alan born in 1961, and twins Paul and Keith born in 1966.
Russ had a very successful and fulfilling lifelong career with the U.S. Forest Service. His research and knowledge in entomology were invaluable throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 1973, while on sabbatical with the Forest Service, he went to Switzerland to share his knowledge of forest insects infecting their forests. He also spent two years on special assignment in a joint United States/Canadian program involving forest pests.
Russ married Evelyn Engelen Hesketh in 1981. They had become reacquainted after having known each other in high school in Forest Grove. Russ and Evie especially enjoyed traveling. They made memorable trips to Europe, Hawaii, and across the United States and Canada. Russ loved the game of golf and served on the board at Bend Country Club. He also enjoyed tennis, skiing, pinochle, and was an avid reader. Russ enthusiastically supported his children and grandchildren in their activities and accomplishments. He loved spending time with family. His family and friends will always remember how much Russ loved the forest, perfecting his golf game, and anything about the OSU Beavers!
Russ is survived by his wife, Evie, sons, Alan (April) and Paul, sister, Beverly, stepdaughters, Cheryl (Sterling), Kathi (Rod), and Susan, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents and his son, Keith.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express gratitude to Brian Erickson, D.O., and the staff and volunteers of Partners in Care Hospice. Contributions in Russ’s memory can be made to Partners in Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701 or a charity of your choice.