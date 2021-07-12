Russel Gene Mitchell, Ph.D of Bend, OR
February 14, 1930 - July 06, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home (www.bairdfh.com)
Contributions may be made to:
Partners In Care (https://www.partnersbend.org/donate-to-bend-hospice/)
