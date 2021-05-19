Ruby Eloise “Anderson” Uptegrove
April 26, 1937 - May 8, 2021
On May 8th , 2021, Ruby had a heavenly reunion with her husband Mel, and her son Steven. She passed peacefully at home lovely surrounded by “her girls”. She had just celebrated her 84th birthday. She was born in Oak Creek, CO. and moved to Bend when she was 2 years old. She married Melvin August 23, 1956.
Ruby was a great asset to Bend Family Dentistry where she spent over 35 years keeping things going and is now a legend. Prior to that she worked in the Physical Therapy department at St. Charles.
She had a love for reading and shared that love with her great-granddaughters by reading to them and having them read to her. She was loving, caring, and generous with a pinch of feisty, and had a great sense of humor which was an asset as she helped raise her granddaughters. She established lasting relationships with her co-workers, enjoyed gardening, and in her younger years, cross country skiing.
The family wishes to thank Partners in Care Hospice nurses for her wonderful in-home care.
Ruby is survived by her son, Mike Uptegrove (wife Marcie), daughter Linda Spittler (husband Bob); grandchildren, Kailee Corpus, Erin Fielder (husband Ross), Adam Uptegrove, Heather Wong (husband Aaron), Rob Spittler (wife Amara); great granddaughters Mia Fielder, Elloise Fielder, and Abigail Spittler.
There will be a celebration of life scheduled this summer, TBD. Her wishes were to be cremated.
Donations may be made to Partners in Care Hospice house in her name. 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701
