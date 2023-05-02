Rozanne Hogan

January 28, 1939 - April 15, 2023
Rozanne Cannon Hogan passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Kaysville, Utah. She was 84 years old.
Rozanne was born on January 28, 1939, in Ithaca, New York, to Orson and Dorothy (Knowlton) Cannon. As a child she lived in Pennsylvania and Ohio before
moving at age nine to Logan, Utah.
That same year, Rozanne began piano lessons which became a lifelong love and talent. One of the highlights of her piano playing came In 1957, when Rozanne won the Utah State solo contest, earning the right to perform, as a high school senior, with the Utah Symphony.
Graduating from Logan High School in 1957, Rozanne began her education at Utah State University later that fall.
In 1958 she married Kent Hogan in the Logan, Utah temple. They moved to Portland, Oregon, where Kent attended dental school. After 9 years and 4 moves they settled in Bend, which would be their home for the next 45 years.
Much of Rozanne's life was devoted to the service of others - service to those in need, service to her husband and nine children, and service to the community through her amazing musical gifts. There were six pianos in her home - two grand pianos in the front room, and four Clavinovas - all of which she used for group lessons. At her peak, Rozanne had an active roster of more than 50 piano students. She performed, and accompanied others, hundreds of times, in numerous venues and on countless occasions.
Rozanne served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including as primary president (twice), and, for many years, as ward organist. She and Kent traveled to Portland on weekends for a number of years to serve as ordinance workers in the temple. Her faith in, and love for, the restored gospel of Jesus Christ was unwavering, and an inspiration to all.
She had a particular love for both jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and one of her favorite activities was hiking in the Mt. Rainier wilderness, pointing out (and identifying by name) the various wildflowers growing there. She was a decades-long participant in TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), and loved to hike to the top of Pilot Butte. She adored her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting them often and spending untold hours reading stories aloud to them.
Rozanne is preceded in death by her parents Orson and Dorothy Knowlton Cannon, her husband Newell Kent Hogan, and her grandson Thomas Kent Hogan. She is survived by her siblings Larry (Helen) Cannon, Jim (Ardyth) Cannon, Kathy (Ted) Perry, and Kristine (Robert) Hatch. She is also survived by her nine children - Suzanne (Mike) Mosman, Paula Hogan, David (Shauntel Christensen) Hogan, Kristine (Kenton) Olmstead, Ann (Perry) Shumway, Steven (Rebecca Rich) Hogan, Sarah (Paul) Davis, Matthew (Emily Persico) Hogan, and Rebecca (Matt) Randall, along with her 50 grandchildren and her 46 great-grandchildren.