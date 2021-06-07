Roy Patrick Henry Stewart
February 10, 1930 - May 19, 2021
Roy Patrick Henry Stewart passed away peacefully in Palm Springs, California, on May 19, 2021. Known affectionately throughout his life as Pat, Patrick, and Stew, he was 91.
Born to Roy and Katharine (LaMar) Stewart on February 10, 1930, Patrick joined his brothers Clifford, Marshall, and LaMar as they grew up in the Hollywood Riviera section of the Palos Verdes Peninsula in California. The Riviera is the beautiful, Spanish-themed tract of homes that was developed by their uncle, Clifford Reid. Patrick was especially fond of Clifford, and looked at Clifford’s wife, Ella, as a strong maternal presence in his life.
Patrick roamed the mostly open land of the area on his beloved burro, Baby, (who later had her own baby, named Bonnie). It was an outdoor life for the Stewart boys. Patrick loved the beach and body surfing, anything with wheels that moved fast, and was a motorcycle enthusiast his entire life. Later in life he was also an avid golfer, and was always an animal lover (with a special affinity for dogs). He was also an excellent cook, and always enjoyed sharing a good meal with family and friends.
As a boy, he attended Malaga Cove School, and went on to graduate from Redondo Union High. He held a variety of jobs, including grocery delivery for Moore’s Market in the Malaga Cove Center. He also helped out at the Riviera Beach Club, part of the Riviera development, and at the Palos Verdes Swim Club, which still exists today, at the base of the cliffs in Malaga Cove. Later in life, he would tell many stories to all who were interested about the people and characters he encountered during those times.
Eventually he attended El Camino College, and then entered the service, stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he taught mechanics. Texas was also where he met his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Wilbur), on a blind date. They married on December 31, 1952. When recalling their courtship, Patrick would tell stories to his children about how he would travel from the base to Dallas to see her, nearly falling asleep at the wheel, in the 4-hour round trip journey, often all on the same day.
After the Air Force, the newlyweds moved back to Southern California in 1953, and bought a house in Rolling Hills Estates, where they raised their five children (Karen, Grant, Kim, and twins, Scott and Jill). Patrick worked double shifts at what was then the Mobil Gasoline Station in Malaga Cove, as well as in the new movie screen production business, Stewart Filmscreen (originally called Stewart-Trans Lux Corporation), founded by his father. Eventually all four of the Stewart brothers and most of their sons worked to build that business, which became highly successful and profitable. Much of their success could be attributed to Patrick’s hard work and mechanical engineering knowledge, as his cutting-edge designs made their product popular with movie studios and theme parks, as well as corporate and private screening rooms. The company even won two Academy Awards for Technical Achievement. Patrick traveled all over the world with his business, overseeing installations of screens at world’s fairs, Disney theme parks in Japan and France, and a variety of other venues.
After the death of Joyce in 2003, Patrick continued to work in the thriving business. On a trip to attend a wedding in Hawaii in 2007, he met Debbie Clark on the plane ride home. She lived in Kentucky at the time, and the two exchanged letters for many months, eventually flying back and forth to visit as their relationship grew. They were happily married in May of 2009 at his home in Rolling Hills Estates. After he retired from Stewart Filmscreen, they moved to Bend, Oregon, in 2011. They also had a residence in Palm Springs, and split their time between the two, visiting with family and friends.
Patrick had a deeply fulfilling life, and accomplished much. As a resident of Rollings Hills Estates for 55 years, he was actively involved in his community, as a member of the Rolling Hills Country Club, the Los Verdes Golf Club, and as a member and past president of the Palos Verdes Kiwanis Club. He was proud of his children and enjoyed his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is remembered as a strong, caring, hardworking, and kind man.
Patrick was preceded in death by his sons, Grant and Scott . Survivors include his wife Debbie, his daughters, Karen (Winn), Kim (Fitzgerald) and Jill Stewart, his daughter in-law Mary (Foster) Stewart, his sister-in-law Jackie (Carl) Stewart, as well as all his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90275.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of Patrick’s favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (donors@stjude.org), the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, (psanimalshelter.org) or the Disabled Vets National Foundation (dav.org).