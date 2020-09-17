Roy P. Littledeer of Bend, OR
Sept. 25, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: Graveside services, with military honors, will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, 63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s name to the Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701, or partnersbend.org