Roxanne "Roxy" Holm
August 28, 1958 - April 13, 2021
Roxanne Ruth "Roxy" Holm, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Milwaukie, Ore., on April 13, 2021. Roxy was born in Portland, Ore., on August 28, 1958, to Russell and Helen (Jensen) Holm. For over 40 years, she worked as a legal secretary and office manager for several lawyers in the Portland area as well as in Bend, Ore. A memorial service for Roxy will be held July 30, 2021, at 2pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum in Gresham, Ore. Please see Crown Memorial's website www.crowncremationburial.com for the full obituary