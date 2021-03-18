Rosemarie Richardson
February 3, 1927 - March 6, 2021
Born in Coos Bay, Oregon as Rosemarie Sorenson, she was raised in Port Orford. She attended nursing school in Portland and met and married Wayne Richardson.
They led an interesting life as a military family, living in Germany, Libya, Texas, and Colorado Springs, all while raising 4 children.
In 1975, they retired and moved to Bend. They were married nearly 60 years when her husband died and she went on to enjoy her children and grandchildren and many friends.
Rose is survived by her 4 children, Donna St.Louis, Dennis Richardson, Doris Richardson, Dale Richardson, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is mourned by all her family and many long time friends. We will all miss her.