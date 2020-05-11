Rose Elizabeth Adams Hutchinson 1913 - 2020
Rose passed peacefully at home Saturday, April 25, 2020, after living life to the fullest for nearly 107 years. Rose was born in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Hatch) Adams, whose ancestors had arrived on the Mayﬂower.
She was a Bend resident for 55 years. Rose and Thomas were wed in the University of Notre Dame Chapel where Tom graduated. They settled their family in Bend in 1944. Rose loved her large family of eight. She was very involved at St. Francis Church, especially its’ school, where over 25 years at least one child was enrolled. She served as Regent of the Catholic Daughters and was active in the Altar Society and many local groups. Rose was proud her children all became college graduates, each earning at least one of their degrees from the University of Oregon. When the kids were grown, she worked as the Deschutes County law librarian.
In retirement, Rose and Tom loved senior golf at the Bend Golf Club. They traveled widely, but the favorite destination was visiting family. Their 54 year adventure ended with Tom’s death in 1992.
Rose moved to Beaverton in 1999, to live with her daughter, Hilary who lovingly cared for her until her death. She had a passion for painting, even taking up watercolors in her 90s. Rose loved to play bridge and the camaraderie of her bridge groups. Rose said her secret to long life was bridge and blueberries, but that was coupled with great humor.
Rose was predeceased by two children: Mary Rose, Bend, and Thomas, Jr. (Allison), Longview. Surviving children are: Stephen (Kathryn), Eugene; Hilary, Beaverton; Anne Perez (Jose), San Jose, CA; Timothy (Leslie), Portland; Julie Foster (Neal), Brookings, SD; Christopher (Nancy), Cranberry Township, PA. She leaves 11 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Ashes will be interred beside her husband and daughter at Pilot Butte Cemetery.
Donations in Rose’s name to Saving Grace in Bend: https://saving-grace.org/ or the America Macular Degeneration Foundation: https://www.macular.org. Springer and Son Funeral Home, Aloha, OR