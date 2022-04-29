Ron Sievers, 72, passed away at home with his wife by his side following a seven year battle with melanoma; he also suffered from Parkinson’s Disease. Ron was born in Chanute, Kansas, to Clarence Sievers and Juanita Bryan Sievers on May 12, 1949. He met the love of his life, Mimi, in Tucson, Arizona, in 1975. They married in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 29, 1979.
When Ron was 11 years old, he moved with his family to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated from Valley High School and the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. Ron had a number of occupations in automotive, construction, and government. He loved his cars, especially his blue and white 1960 Corvette, and his Harley. He spent many enjoyable, and sometimes frustrating, hours working on his cars. His wife often joked that she always knew where to find him - he was either in a car or under it.
Ron was a kind and generous man. He made many life-long friends wherever he went. Until his illness precluded much activity, Ron was an active volunteer at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. He was an active member of the Bend chapter of Parkinson’s Resource of Oregon.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lawrence (Albuquerque, New Mexico). He is survived by his wife, Mimi; his daughter, Brooke Martin (Tucson, Arizona); brothers, Rod (Arcata, California) and Bryan (Phoenix, Arizona); his cat, Jellybean; and his many friends. Per his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
